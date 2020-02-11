Zimbabwe to deport 21 Ugandans

A Zimbabwean court has ordered the deportation of 21 Ugandans for entering the southern African country illegally.

The 21, who include a five-year-old who was in the company of her mother, were arrested on February 8 while travelling to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

Prosecutors said the Ugandans evaded immigration officials when they entered Zimbabwe through the Victoria Falls border post from Zambia.

Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Chishaya sentenced 20 of them to serve three months in prison.

The magistrate then suspending the sentence for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the same period.

By The Eastafrica