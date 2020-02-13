Kenyan lawmaker Cyrus Omondi found dead in India

A Kenyan lawmaker was found dead in his hotel room in India, officials have confirmed.

Mr Rono Kosigi the Liaison Officer at the Kenyan High Commission in India confirmed on Wednesday that Kahawa Wendani member of county assembly (MCA) Cyrus Omondi was found dead in Mumbai.

News of his death threw Kiambu County Assembly into mourning.

Mr Omondi was in India for a workshop alongside his colleagues in the Education committee.

Mr Omondi was a first-time ward representative at the Kiambu County Assembly in central Kenya. He was elected on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party ticket.

Mr Omondi rose from humble beginnings, working as a mechanic in Kahawa before his rise in politics. He clinched the Kahawa Wendani seat in 2017 after failing in his first attempt in 2013.

By Daily Nation