Feb 13, 2020
Trending now

Minister orders 4 Chinese deported over caning…

Ethiopia passes law imposing jail terms for…

Sudan signs deal with families of victims…

Uganda compensates families of Kenyans killed in…

Over 200 isolated in Uganda over coronavirus…

Rhinos in Kenya face a new threat:…

Kenyan lawmaker Cyrus Omondi found dead in…

South Sudan’s Kiir returns home as diplomats…

Uganda: MPs collect signatures to censure Gen…

Leaders of Somalia, breakaway Somaliland meet for…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Minister orders 4 Chinese deported over caning Kenyan worker
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Minister orders 4 Chinese deported over caning Kenyan worker

by Newsroom0

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has ordered the deportation of four Chinese nationals taken to court over assaulting a Kenyan worker.

The four are Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

Mr Deng is suspected to have caned waiter Simon Osako Silo over lateness before dismissing him,

They were arrested on February 9 after detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Nairobi suburb Kileleshwa.

COURT ORDER

CS Matiang’i’s order came shortly after Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani allowed police to detain the four for 15 days to investigate assault and immigration offences.

State prosecutors Jacinta Nyamosi and Everlyn Onunga noted in court on Thursday that the foreigners lacked work permits and that police were yet to interrogate the worker.

Ms Nyamosi said they entered the country last year on visitors’ visas whose validity period had lapsed.

PAST CASES

Dr Matiang’i has in the past issued orders for the deportation of four Chinese nationals found engaging in business activities at Gikomba market in Nairobi.

He noted in June 2019 that the four were were in the country illegally.

The CS said at the time that all foreigners working as small scale traders in Kenya would be deported.

“We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming into the country to conduct trade or hawk,” he explained.

Last May, the minister ordered a review of the work permits of foreigners who had applied to conduct other businesses but ended up investing in the betting industry.

By Daily Nation

Related posts

Kenyan arrested at Seychelles airport for having drugs

Newsroom

Kenya moves quickly to capitalise to fast route to US

Newsroom

Ethiopia’s EPRDF sets March 11 date to elect new Prime Minister

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More