Over 200 isolated in Uganda over coronavirus fears

Kampala, Uganda has this week ordered more than 120 travellers from China to be isolated for two weeks over coronavirus fears.

A week ago, it ordered another 100 isolated, bringing the total to 220. The travellers consist of Chinese and Ugandans flying in from China.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson at Uganda’s Ministry of Health, said the travellers have not been quarantined but were asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

After the two weeks, they will be allowed to move freely if they do not exhibit symptoms similar to those of people infected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“We have what they call a thermal scanner and the moment one arrives into immigration [section] it scans your temperature and if it is raised, you are monitored accordingly and sometimes isolated within your place of residence,” he said.

Mr Ainebyoona added that a surveillance team is monitoring the isolated people.

Uganda has set up a checkpoint at the Entebbe International Airport to screen passengers for symptoms of the coronavirus.

By Daily Monitor