Feb 18, 2020
Desert locusts spread to northern Uganda

by Newsroom0

Residents of Otuke in northern Uganda have been left in panic after desert locusts, which have been causing havoc in the neighbouring Karamoja region, spread to the district.

Two swarms of locusts which entered Amudat District from Kenya and spread to the rest of the districts in Karamoja, eastern Uganda, crossed to Otuke on Sunday evening, according to local leaders.

Otuke District chairman, Mr Bosco Odongo Obote, said the locusts have invaded several villages.

“Otuke District local government is liaising with government to stump out the locusts before they cause extensive damage,” Mr Odongo told Daily Monitor on Monday.

He said a team of the Local Defense Unit (LDU) was deployed to spray the desert locusts using hand pumps.

He urged local leaders in the affected communities to register all families whose farms have been destroyed by the locusts for immediate government intervention.

Otuke is just recovering from prolonged dry spell that ravaged the district from October 2018 until late March 2019. It later received intermittent rainfall. This change in weather patterns affected planting seasons in 2018 and the beginning of 2019, leading to severe food shortages.

With the invasion of locusts, residents are worried that they are likely to once again face severe food shortage.

By Daily Monitor

