What Rwanda wants Uganda to do ahead of Museveni-Kagame meeting

Kigali says that the communication was officially transmitted on February 15 2020 through note verbally no 0692, and Kampala was supposed to respond to the issues by February 20, 2020.

The urgent issues, according to Rwanda include; the verification of operations and fundraising activities of Ms Prossy Bonabaana, Sula Nuwamanya, Dr Rukundo Rugali, Mr Emerithe Gahongayire and Mr Emmanuel Mutarambirwa, who are part of the [Rwanda National Congress] RNC leadership in Uganda through Self-Worth Initiative, a non-government organiation.

Rwanda also demands the verification of Ms Charlotte Mukankuusi’s travel history to Uganda, especially during the month of Januray 2020 and the withdrawal of her Ugandan passport No. A000199979.

In addition, Kigali demanded the verification of the presence of RUD-Urinana terrorism suspects who were involved in the October 2019 Kinigi attacks.

“Of the three issues, communicated, only this one [RUD-Urinana terrorisim suspects] has been partially fulfilled as only two have been handed over to Rwanda.

Mugwaneza Eric and Capt. Nshimye aka Gavana who led the attack in Kinigi with the support of a senior official of the government of Uganda have not yet been arrested and handed over to Rwanda,” the statement reads in part.

“The government of Rwanda hopes that these action by the government of Uganda will contribute to eliminating all forms of support by Uganda to anti-Rwanda destabilization elements and terrorist groups and hold accountable officials of all groups operating from Uganda and their Ugandan officials.”