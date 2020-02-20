Excitement as Ugandan court sets Stella Nyanzi free

Dr Stella Nyanzi collapsed at the International War Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday minutes after the judge ordered for her release from Luzira Prison where she has been for months.

Dr Nyanzi was last year convicted and sentenced to 18 months for harassing President Yoweri Museveni.

However, she appealed against the conviction and sentence, citing unfairness and that the trial court erred in law.

On Thursday, Justice Henry Peter Adonyo who heard her appeal ordered for her “immediate release” from prison.

The judge noted that Buganda Road trial magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu, had no jurisdiction to convict Dr Nyanzi of cyber harassment.

In addition, Justice Adonyo said no evidence was adduced by the prosecution showing the location — of the device — where the offence was committed; either in Uganda or out of the country.