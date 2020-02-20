Feb 20, 2020
Trending now

Riek Machar agrees to rejoin South Sudan…

Excitement as Ugandan court sets Stella Nyanzi…

Kenyan students in Wuhan, China to get…

South Sudan assembly changes law to establish…

What Rwanda wants Uganda to do ahead…

3 killed by al-Shabab extremists in bus…

Uganda releases, deports 13 more Rwandans

Coronavirus slows cargo flow at Mombasa port

Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches…

Ethiopia says US plans ‘substantial financial support’

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS SOUTH SUDAN

Riek Machar agrees to rejoin South Sudan government

by Newsroom0

Juba,South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar has agreed to rejoin the government as the First Vice President on Friday, paving the way for the creation of the much-anticipated transitional government of national unity (TGoNU).

Dr Machar, who leads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in Opposition (SPLM-IO), met with President Salva Kiir in Juba on Thursday ahead of the February 22 deadline, and agreed to form the transitional administration.

They also agreed to address pending issues later.

“We have discussed in greater length to form the government as scheduled,” Dr Machar said.

“South Sudanese should not be held hostage any longer. I and the president (sic) agreed on the time frame of implementing the other outstanding issues in the agreement.”

The South Sudanese President had told the public on Thursday that he would appoint key officials for the positions of vice presidencies on Friday morning, based on the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), signed in September 2018.

Addressing journalists in Juba after meeting with Dr Machar in Juba, President Kiir reiterated commitments to form a unity government as scheduled in the peace deal.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Uganda: Police on high alert as terror group targets their installations

Alleastafrica

Uganda: Police Investigate Journalists for Forming Ghost Sacco to Defraud Museveni

NewsDesk

Major Oromia parties agree merger for Ethiopia’s 2020 polls

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More