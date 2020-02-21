Feb 21, 2020
Trending now

Museveni, Kagame to meet at border

New Somali law gives citizens more rights…

Women living with HIV in Kenya twice…

Riek Machar agrees to rejoin South Sudan…

Excitement as Ugandan court sets Stella Nyanzi…

Kenyan students in Wuhan, China to get…

South Sudan assembly changes law to establish…

What Rwanda wants Uganda to do ahead…

3 killed by al-Shabab extremists in bus…

Uganda releases, deports 13 more Rwandans

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS RWANDA UGANDA

Museveni, Kagame to meet at border

by Newsroom0

Ugandan and Rwandan presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame are meeting on Friday at the Gatuna/Katuna border to discuss the reopening of the main crossing.

The two mediators, presidents João Lourenço of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of the DR Congo, will oversee the implementation of terms agreed upon in Luanda, the Angolan capital, in August last year.

Uganda and Rwanda are mending relations that soured early last year.

Hopes for a resolution of the tension between the two countries rose this week after a prisoner swap in which Kigali released 20 Ugandans and Kampala setting free 13 Rwandans as part of the Luanda agreement.

“After assessing the progress, the heads of State will decide on the way forward,” Rwanda’s East African Community Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview Thursday.

“They will have a one-on-one meeting and come up with a way forward.”

The Luanda agreement also calls for the resumption of movement of persons and goods across the common border, which is expected to be discussed Friday.

Both parties had committed to protect and respect the human rights of nationals of either party in observance of the rule of law and international humanitarian law and by ensuring due process.

Related posts

Somali president sacks Mogadishu mayor, names replacement

NewsDesk

Rwanda and Uganda warm up to each other

Newsroom

Tanzanian reporters warned about quoting foreigners

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More