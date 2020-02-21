Museveni, Kagame to meet at border

Ugandan and Rwandan presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame are meeting on Friday at the Gatuna/Katuna border to discuss the reopening of the main crossing.

The two mediators, presidents João Lourenço of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of the DR Congo, will oversee the implementation of terms agreed upon in Luanda, the Angolan capital, in August last year.

Uganda and Rwanda are mending relations that soured early last year.

Hopes for a resolution of the tension between the two countries rose this week after a prisoner swap in which Kigali released 20 Ugandans and Kampala setting free 13 Rwandans as part of the Luanda agreement.

“After assessing the progress, the heads of State will decide on the way forward,” Rwanda’s East African Community Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview Thursday.

“They will have a one-on-one meeting and come up with a way forward.”

The Luanda agreement also calls for the resumption of movement of persons and goods across the common border, which is expected to be discussed Friday. Both parties had committed to protect and respect the human rights of nationals of either party in observance of the rule of law and international humanitarian law and by ensuring due process.

