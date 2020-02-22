Feb 22, 2020
Trending now

EAC Heads of State Summit postponed once…

Fresh hope for South Sudan, but leaders…

76 Ethiopian refugees leave Kenya for home

Museveni, Kagame to meet at border

New Somali law gives citizens more rights…

Women living with HIV in Kenya twice…

Riek Machar agrees to rejoin South Sudan…

Excitement as Ugandan court sets Stella Nyanzi…

Kenyan students in Wuhan, China to get…

South Sudan assembly changes law to establish…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS RWANDA TANZANIA UGANDA

EAC Heads of State Summit postponed once again

by Newsroom0

The 21st East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit, which was scheduled for February 29, 2020, has been postponed yet due to lack of quorum.

It was initially scheduled for November 30, 2019, but was rescheduled to February 29 due to lack of quorum.

In a letter sent to partner states, Secretary General Liberat Mfumukeko also postponed the 41st Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers scheduled to take place from February 25, 2020 at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha.

In his three-paragraph letter seen by The East African, Mr Mfumukeko says he had received a letter from the Chairman of the EAC Council of Ministers, Mr Olivier Nduhungirehe, saying South Sudan is unable to attend both meetings.

In his letter dated February 21, 2020, Mr Nduhungirehe says a new date would be set after consultations with partner states.

Quorum for the EAC Heads of State Summit is attained when all partner states are represented, according to Rule 11 of the Rules of Procedure.

This is in consonance with decision making by consensus under Article 12 of the Treaty.

South Sudan is currently in the process of forming a transitional government of national unity (TGoNU) following a compromise between President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Riek Machar and other opposition groups.

Reports say South Sudan has proposed that the EAC Heads of State Summit and the Council of Ministers meetings be held in mid-March when the (TGoNU) is in place.

The EAC Treaty requires the bloc to hold at least one meeting a year for Heads of State with representation of all six partner states — Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

High on the 21st EAC Heads of State Summit is a review of the four pillars of the bloc: the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and Political Confederation as a transition to Political Federation.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s application to join the bloc is also expected to be discussed.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Tanzanian president seeks end to contraception

Newsroom

Rwanda: Govt Closes in on Genocide Fugitives in Congo Brazzaville

NewsDesk

kenya: Ministry to review use of free schooling funds

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More