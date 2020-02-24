Feb 24, 2020
Trending now

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera freed after seven…

Uganda: Police disperse Bobi Wine supporters in…

Ethiopia: 29 injured in ‘bomb attack’ at…

Age-limit case against Museveni to proceed

Rwanda announces import ban on tilapia fingerlings

Kigali, Kampala sign deal to ease border…

South Sudan’s Machar sworn in as Vice…

South Sudan parties fail to nominate MPs

EAC Heads of State Summit postponed once…

Fresh hope for South Sudan, but leaders…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera freed after seven months in prison
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS TANZANIA

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera freed after seven months in prison

by Newsroom0

Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera has been set free after spending seven months in prison.

Mr Kabendera was released after pleading guilty to money laundering for which he was fined by the Kisutu Resident’s Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

His release follows plea bargain agreement he entered with the Director of Public Prosecutions in which a charge relating to involvement in organised crime was dropped.

The journalist was fined Tsh172 million ($74,000) for tax evasion, which he agreed to pay in six months, and Tsh100 million ($43,000) for money laundering.

Senior Resident Magistrate Janeth Mtega also ordered him to pay Tsh250,000 ($108) for his release.

Mr Kabendera was arrested late July after police said his citizenship was questionable.

He was later charged with money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organised crime—all non-bailable offences.

His case has been adjourned several times.

Mr Kabendera has written for The EastAfrican and for several UK publications including The GuardianThe Independent, and The Times.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Attacks on South Sudan health facilities, workers increasing

Newsroom

Uganda:10 more villages at risk of mudslide disaster

Newsroom

Jubilee dismisses Nasa’s conditions for presidential poll

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More