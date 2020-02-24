Uganda: Police disperse Bobi Wine supporters in Ndeeba

Police on Monday fired live bullets and teargas to disperse supporters of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, in Ndeeba, Kampala, as it blocked his consultative meeting.

Bobi Wine was expected to resume his consultative meetings on Monday starting from Pope Paul Memorial Community Centre in Ndeeba but police denied him access to the venue saying he had not fulfilled some of requirements agreed upon at an earlier joint meeting with Electoral Commission officials and police

Upon being blocked from accessing the venue, Bobi Wine’s supporters started rioting by blocking nearby roads.

Their action prompted police to fire live bullets and teargas to restore order.

Bobi Wine blamed the police for continuously blocking his meetings even after meeting the requirements stipulated in the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

Last week, police said they had not received instructions to respond to Bobi Wine’s notice to resume consultative meetings for his 2021 presidential bid.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they had received Bobi Wine’s letter notifying them about his intended consultative meeting at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel but he had not yet seen a response from the police director of operations.

“We have seen this letter but I have to get a response from the director of operations, which I have not seen. When I see it, I will give a position from police as required by the law,” Mr Enanga said.

Section 6; (1), (b) of POMA, which governs public gatherings states: “Upon receipt of a notification under Section 5, where it is not possible to hold a public meeting… the authorised officer shall, in writing within 48 hours after receipt of the notice, notify the organiser or his or her agent that it is not possible to hold the proposed public meeting and the notice shall be delivered to the organiser’s address as stated in the notice of intention to hold a public meeting.”

On Friday, Bobi Wine wrote to the Inspector General of Police notifying him about his intended consultative meeting.

A copy of the letter indicated that it had been received and stamped on February 14 by Electoral Commission, chairman of Local Council of Pope Paul Zone in Rubaga, Mr Charles Kevu Nsubuga, and Kampala Metropolitan police commander.

Others who received the letter include; Katwe Police station regional commander and Katwe Division police commander.

