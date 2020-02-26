Fishermen call for help over crocodile attacks in Uganda

Fishermen in Buvuma District, southeastern Uganda, are working in fear following crocodile attacks on the shorelines of Lake Victoria in the area.

The fishermen say the crocodiles appear on the shorelines at various intervals during the day.

Mr John Magunda, a fisherman in Buwooya subcounty, said the crocodiles hide under stones in the evenings and often attack them, forcing them to abandon their boats. He says the crocodiles also destroy their fishing nets.

“By the grace of God I survived last week while coming back from the lake when the crocodile hit my boat.

At first I thought it was a strong wind until I saw the crocodile coming towards my direction. I jumped from the boat and started swimming to the shore,” Mr Magunda said.

Ms Teddy Nansereko, the Women Secretary Nkoka LCI Village Council, says three children suffered fractures while fleeing from the crocodiles.

“Our people are in danger and living in fear,” she said.

Mr Charles Ayisu, the Busamuzi Sub county LC3 chairperson, appealed to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to capture the crocodiles.

The UWA Public Relations Manager, Bashir Hangi, has advised residents to stop building and conducting business in the buffer zone on the lake as this is a habitat for crocodiles.

By The Eastafrica