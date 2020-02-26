US official welcomes formation of South Sudan unity govt

The United States has welcomed the formation of South Sudan’s new government, and urged for additional efforts in stabilising the country.

In a statement seen by The EastAfrican, US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft praised parties for their participation in formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

“South Sudan is a nation longing for peace, stability and a brighter future for its people. I welcome the decision by the government and opposition parties to form a new transitional unity government. This is the first in a series of critical steps that must be taken to bring dignity and peace to the people of South Sudan.

“The real work—the hardest work—begins now, and I urge President Salva Kiir, Dr Riek Machar, and all of South Sudan’s leaders to show the courage and fortitude needed at this moment to translate hope into a better future for South Sudan.

I am personally prepared to assist in these efforts, as is the government of the United States. Peace, security, and prosperity are within grasp,” reads the statement

Last Saturday, vice presidents Riek Machar, James Wani Igga, Taban Deng, Rebecca Nyandeng took their oaths of office, while the Fifth Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol was sworn in on Sunday.

President Kiir is yet to appoint advisers, ministers and their deputies, governors and the chief administrators.

According to the peace accord, February 22, 2020 marked the beginning of the transitional period, which will be concluded when the country holds its national elections in three years.

By The Eastafrica