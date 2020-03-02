Uganda isolates four foreigners over coronavirus fears

Uganda has quarantined four foreign nationals at the Entebbe Hospital after presenting flu and cough symptoms, the Health ministry said on Monday.

Without disclosing their nationalities, senior public relations officer at the ministry, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said the foreigners were picked up from the Entebbe International Airport by the health surveillance teams.

“Samples have been collected and are being tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). We will inform the public accordingly,” he said.

Mr Ainebyoona urged calm and advised that members of the public follows preventive measures, reiterating that Uganda has no confirmed case of the Covid-19 disease.

Coronavirus, which emerged from China late last year, has killed more than 3,000 people globally and spread to over 60 countries as at Monday.

The virus, which symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties symptoms, has now infected more than 88,000 people.

With fears of a pandemic on the rise, the World Health Organisation urged all countries to stock up on critical care ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms of the deadly respiratory disease.

Last week, Uganda’s Health minister Dr Ruth Jane Aceng said 695 travellers, among them Chinese and Ugandans were quarantined.

Of these 488 are Chinese, 143 Ugandans and 64 other nationals. Dr Aceng said 280 individuals have completed the 14 days of self-isolation.

By The Eastafrica