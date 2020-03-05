South Sudan’s unity govt faces daunting challenges: UN envoy

The UN’s envoy for South Sudan on Wednesday said the country’s new government faces a daunting array of challenges, which “will test its unity.”

David Shearer, UN secretary-general’s special representative for South Sudan, told the UN Security Council that the African country urgently needs to move on the transitional security arrangements as required by a 2018 peace deal pre-transitional structures are now redundant. Implementation is dangerously lagging,” he said in a video briefing to the council in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

The South Sudanese transitional unity government was formed on February 22, in accordance with the peace agreement signed in September 2018 between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar. Machar has been sworn in as first vice president of the country.

South Sudanese parties are now negotiating over the allocation of ministerial portfolios, according to Shearer.

The UN envoy said the new government can prompt positive change, including the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.