Mar 9, 2020
Trending now

Sudan’s PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state

RwandAir launches assault on KQ, ET, in…

South Sudan ethnic clashes flare up latest…

Kenya banks face property loan losses as…

Kiir and Machar agree on Cabinet

Bus drivers’ protest disrupts crossing on Uganda-S.Sudan…

Ethiopian govt calls for international support to…

Somalis turn to Dr Hyena to fight…

Kenya, Somalia form team to ease tensions

South Sudan’s unity govt faces daunting challenges:…

Alleastafrica
  • Home
  • HEADLINES
  • Sudan’s PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS SUDAN

Sudan’s PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state

by Newsroom0

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt, a statement released by his office says.

A car bomb, that seemed to target him, exploded moments after his convoy had passed the Cooper suburb, northeast of the capital Khartoum.

No one in the convoy was injured in the incident.

The PM was taken to a secure location after the incident.

No details were released about the perpetrators.

Mr Hamdok has been in power since August 2019, heading a transitional government that is comprised of military officials and civilians.

He has been pursuing reforms that include purging remnants of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir’s security forces.

In February, some soldiers mutinied, protesting against a move to send home some colleagues and have their units disbanded and merged with another.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

Kenyans in US rally for Jeff Matemu as he launches Congress bid

Newsroom

EU calls for improved presidential polls in Kenya

NewsDesk

Tycoon Nzeyi sues Sudhir, BoU

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More