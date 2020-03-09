Sudan’s PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt, a statement released by his office says.

A car bomb, that seemed to target him, exploded moments after his convoy had passed the Cooper suburb, northeast of the capital Khartoum.

No one in the convoy was injured in the incident.

The PM was taken to a secure location after the incident.

No details were released about the perpetrators.

Mr Hamdok has been in power since August 2019, heading a transitional government that is comprised of military officials and civilians.

He has been pursuing reforms that include purging remnants of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir’s security forces.

In February, some soldiers mutinied, protesting against a move to send home some colleagues and have their units disbanded and merged with another.

