Somalia on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the country.

The Ministry of Health said on its Twitter handle that the man, a Somali citizen, flew in from China.

In light of the global coronavirus outbreak, the Somali government on Sunday said travellers originating from or transiting through worst-hit countries in the last 14 days will not be allowed into the country.

It also urged all travellers to comply with health screening.

By The Eastafrica