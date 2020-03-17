Mar 17, 2020
Trending now

Kenya confirms fourth case of Covid-19

Jambojet cancels flights as passenger numbers fall…

Rwanda confirms seventh coronavirus case

Ethiopia bans public events, closes schools as…

Safaricom waives M-Pesa fees in wake of…

Somalia confirms first case of Covid-19

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus case

Bad weather at JKIA forces Kenya Airways…

Sudan reports first coronavirus case

Ethiopia confirms first coronavirus case

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES KENYA LATEST NEWS

Kenya confirms fourth case of Covid-19

by Newsroom0

Kenya on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a televised address on Tuesday afternoon, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said the patient—tested at a private hospital in Nairobi—arrived in the country from London on March 9.

He, however, did not reveal the nationality the victim, adding that tracing of primary contacts is ongoing.

Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus last Friday, and President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday announced the confirmation of two more cases.

The president also ordered the closure of schools and institutions of higher learning, and urged Kenyans to opt to work from home to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

Earlier on Saturday, the Judiciary issued several instructions for members in a bid to prevent spread of the virus.

Chief Justice David Maraga told a press briefing that court activities will be reduced for two weeks effective Monday.

CJ Maraga said prisoners and remandees will not be presented to court for the two weeks, and urged staff to limit travel.

By The Eastafrica

Related posts

One million displaced in Ethiopia ethnic fighting: UN

Newsroom

US to give Uganda $25m in aid for refugees

NewsDesk

UAE to give Ethiopia $3 billion in aid and investments

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More