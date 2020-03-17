Kenya confirms fourth case of Covid-19

Kenya on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a televised address on Tuesday afternoon, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said the patient—tested at a private hospital in Nairobi—arrived in the country from London on March 9.

He, however, did not reveal the nationality the victim, adding that tracing of primary contacts is ongoing.

Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus last Friday, and President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday announced the confirmation of two more cases.

The president also ordered the closure of schools and institutions of higher learning, and urged Kenyans to opt to work from home to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.