Traders threaten to boycott Kenyan port if not compensated

Ugandan and Rwandan business people who lost their merchandise and trucks during the 2007/08 post-election violence in Kenya are now threatening to boycott the standard gauge railway if they are not compensated.

Last year, the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Railways ordered the clearance and loading of transit goods destined for Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan to be done at the new Mai Mahiu container depot in Nakuru County. This was previously done at the port of Mombasa.

The 16 traders have said that should the Kenya government not honour the $127 million compensation they had been awarded progressively by Kenyan courts since 2018, they will consider boycotting the use of the port of Mombasa.

In a letter written on their behalf by Issa Sekito, the chair of Kampala City Traders Association—who went to court in 2009—and addressed to the Kenya’s Attorney-General Paul Kariuki, the traders say they could divert their transit imports and exports to Dar es Salaam.

Judith Guserwa, the traders’ lawyer, said the Kenya government has been delaying payment even after the claimants said they were willing to forego the interest.