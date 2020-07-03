Rwandan nationals repatriated from India amid virus

Seventy-nine Rwandan nationals have been evacuated from India after being stuck for three months amid deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Rwandan local media reported Friday.

“It’s amazing that Rwandans who were stranded in India and some Indian Nationals who wanted to return to Rda [Rwanda] have arrived safely in Kigali,” The New Times local website quoted Rwanda’s High Commissioner to India Jacqueline Mukangira as saying.

Most of the Rwandan nationals are students and patients and the Indian nationals are those who do business in the eastern African nation.

They were brought on Thursday on a special flight from Mumbai to Kigali, according to the report.

Rwanda was included in a 15-nation list issued Tuesday by the European Union (EU) regarding countries deemed safe for traveling amid the pandemic.

To date, more than 520,000 people died in 188 countries and regions since it has originated in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 10.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 5.72 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

(Anadolu)