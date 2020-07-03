Jul 8, 2020
Trending now

Ethiopia PM says unrest will not derail…

Burundi: Ndayishimiye unveils lean Cabinet, reaches out…

Tanzania attains lower middle income status five…

EAC MPs miss salaries in cash crunch,…

Kenya to reopen its airspace despite increasing…

NRM joins Opposition against digital elections

Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of…

Khashoggi murder trial begins in Turkey

Rwandan nationals repatriated from India amid virus

At least 52 killed in Ethiopia protests…

Alleastafrica
HEADLINES LATEST NEWS RWANDA

Rwandan nationals repatriated from India amid virus

by Alleastafrica0

Seventy-nine Rwandan nationals have been evacuated from India after being stuck for three months amid deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Rwandan local media reported Friday.

“It’s amazing that Rwandans who were stranded in India and some Indian Nationals who wanted to return to Rda [Rwanda] have arrived safely in Kigali,” The New Times local website quoted Rwanda’s High Commissioner to India Jacqueline Mukangira as saying.

Most of the Rwandan nationals are students and patients and the Indian nationals are those who do business in the eastern African nation.

They were brought on Thursday on a special flight from Mumbai to Kigali, according to the report.

Rwanda was included in a 15-nation list issued Tuesday by the European Union (EU) regarding countries deemed safe for traveling amid the pandemic.

To date, more than 520,000 people died in 188 countries and regions since it has originated in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 10.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 5.72 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

(Anadolu)

Related posts

Kenya: Reprieve for Nasa leaders in passport case

Newsroom

Kabendera still in talks over plea bargain, Tanzania court told

Newsroom

Agriculture Minister says Tanzania has controlled army worms by 70%.

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More