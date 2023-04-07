Police on the spot for ‘lying’ about officer’s death in Kisumu protests

Surprisingly, the other officers did not stop the vehicle to help their injured colleague but proceeded to the station to get a refill of tear gas before coming back to repulse the crowds.

“Alikimbia kuingia kwa gari mbele.Gari ilikua imetoka so everybody was following the vehicle. So Ben akienda kuboard mbele, he missed a step akaanguka. Right leg ikaingia chini ya gari, gari ikampita juu (Mr Oduor ran to board the car but it was on the move and everybody was following it. He missed a step and fell down. His right leg was got caught under the wheels and the rest of his body followed and he was crushed to death),” a witness of the incident, who sought anonymity, said.

Autopsy report

A postmortem report seen by Nation has exposed the inconsistencies in the explanation given by the police of Mr Oduor’s death after revealing that the officer bears no injuries on the upper body.

The report showed that his lower body from the waist down was entirely crushed. His family said his phone, which was in his pocket, was extensively damaged. Before his transfer from Kisumu, Mr Mwivanda told reporters that two suspects were arrested over the corporal’s death and are to be charged with murder.

Shortly before NTV ran this story on Wednesday night, Mr Oduor’s family, who had promised to give interviews about their kin’s death, vanished. One family member, who had already been interviewed on record, also called requesting his interview not be used.