Charge ministers with theft for iron sheets saga, says Museveni

In what could yet be his sternest pronouncement on the Karamoja iron sheets scandal, President Museveni has denounced public officials named in the scam, saying they indulged in subversion, undermined the country’s security and should be charged with theft.

Writing in an April 3 letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the President also gave notice of looming, though unspecified, political action he plans to take against whoever participated in the ”theft” of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

“Those involved must both bring back the mabaati or equivalent value in money but also be handled by the police under the criminal laws of the country. I will also take political action once the police has concluded their investigations,” he wrote.

While it is not clear what political action awaits the many ministers who have been implicated in this scandal, the President has in the past sacked members of Cabinet accused of theft of public resources.

Amongst those implicated are Vice President Jessica Alupo and Ms Nabbanja herself — suggesting that they too could find themselves at the receiving end of the promised political action.

The President also described the alleged theft as a form of corruption, warning that it has compromised security in Karamoja.