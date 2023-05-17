Ruto’s big headache as Mt Kenya UDA politicians close ranks to defend Uhuru

He said: “You from Mt Kenya are being given Sh2,000 as bursary while others are getting Sh50,000 per learner…When their children are being given jobs after education yours in Mt Kenya are being told to push wheelbarrows, rear chicken and sell eggs…you are lost and one day you will come back to your senses”.

Now, as the region’s politicians close ranks to demand a one-man, one-shilling, one-vote formula for sharing national resources and opportunities, political analyst Prof Ngugi Njoroge believes that “we are beginning to sober up and the UDA euphoria is subsiding as people realise they voted to be served, not to live on insults, chest-thumping and finger-pointing”.

When President William Ruto was sworn in on September 13, 2022, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua gave Mr Kenyatta, who was present, a parting tongue-lashing accusing him of cruelty, State capture, killing the economy and putting up barriers to prevent their victory.

Since then, the trend has been the same, with senior Mt Kenya leaders including Mr Gachagua, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and National Assembly Budget Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro continuing the onslaught against Mr Kenyatta.

The attacks intensified when Mr Ichung’wa publicly uttered words that were perceived as bordering on incitement against Mr Kenyatta, his family and his business interests.

Mr Ichung’wa’s angry remarks were based on the allegations that Mr Kenyatta was sponsoring anti-government protests led by Mr Odinga.

“Even that land that you own, we will raid it…for those without land to get a share. Don’t lie to yourself that ordinary people are the ones who will lose property in the ongoing anti-government mass protests. Even you will pay the price if you continue to instigate violence and bloodshed in this country,” Mr Ichung’wa said.

He added: “That is my message to none other than Uhuru Kenyatta, the sponsor, sole sponsor…singular financier of Azimio and the mercenary that is Mr Odinga.”

A day later, hundreds of goons raided Mr Kenyatta’s Northlands estate in Ruiru, where they destroyed trees, demarcated part of the land and purportedly allocated themselves plots on which some built some temporary structures.

Others raided part of the land where pedigree sheep were kept, slaughtered some and roasted the meat on the land, while others set up a roadside market where they sold some of the sheep at throwaway prices and set part of the land on fire.

Various platforms

The aggression, however, did not go down well with many Mt Kenya residents who took to various platforms to express their displeasure and warned politicians that they were taking the hatred to an unacceptable level.

Speaking on Kameme FM after the incident, Kiambu Woman Representative Ms Anne wa Muratha lamented that “some of us are now engaging in too much negative energy both in deeds and utterances”.

This was after Mr Gachagua, while at Kangoco Secondary School in Nyeri County had said: “I am a remnant of the Mau Mau heroes and even Mr Kenyatta knows me very well…that I am not easy to intimidate…he tried when to he was president…it is not now that he is out of it that he will make it.”

Ms Muratha advised her “fellow leaders especially seniors in power that let us give people hope that we will turn around this country and ease the cost of living.”