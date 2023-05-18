‘I will call you later’: Woman’s last message to friend before she was murdered in Kilifi

“I tried calling her twice on the evening of May 4, 2021, but she responded with a text message saying she would call me back later. It was the last time I heard from her.”

This is the statement Patronilah Kijana gave when she appeared as a witness in the murder of her friend Ngina Kitheka.

Kitheka’s body was found stuffed in a wardrobe at her home in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, in May 2021.

Robert Waliaula Kinisu, who was sentenced to death in 2018 for robbery with violence, is the prime suspect in the murder. He is accused of murdering Kitheka between May 3 and May 6, 2021, before selling her items.

On Tuesday, Kijana recalled her last conversation with the deceased before she received news of her death.

She told Justice Ann Ong’injo that Kitheka not taking her call was unusual.

“Kitheka did not reject my call or respond via text message for more than a year of our friendship. This was unusual. I, however, waited for her call,” she said while being questioned by State Counsel Bernard Ngiri.

The witness stated that she had travelled to Bungoma for a burial and became preoccupied with funeral preparations at home while waiting for her friend to return her call as promised.

Three days later, Kijana told the court that she was called by a friend, only identified as Monica, who told her that Kitheka had been murdered inside her home.