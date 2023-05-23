Ruto taps Wafula Chebukati’s wife to head Commission on Revenue Allocation

President William Ruto has nominated Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, wife of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, to chair the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Ms Wanyonyi, if approved by Parliament, will take over from Dr Jane Kiringai, who has completed her six-year term at the helm of the CRA.

She will also be the third chairperson of the CRA. The first CRA chairperson under the 2010 constitution was Micah Cheserem, followed by Ms Kiringai.

Ms Wanyonyi was shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) alongside former Wundayi MP Thomas Ludindi Mwadeghu and Felicity Nkirote Biriri.

She was previously shortlisted and interviewed for the position of Principal Secretary but was unsuccessful.

According to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Ms Wanyonyi will bring her vast experience in accounting to the CRA, if approved.

Spanning over three decades

“Ms Wanyonyi is a Certified Accountant and a Certified Mediator who also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting). The nominee has had a stellar career in accounting spanning over three decades,” read the statement from State House.

She is currently the Senior Deputy Accountant General and Head of the Accounting Unit in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

If approved by Parliament, Ms Wanyonyi will lead seven other members of the CRA who were appointed in January this year.

The seven include Mr Benedict Mutiso, former Wajir County MP Fatuma Gedi, Dr George Midiwo, Ms Hadija Nganyi, Dr Isabel Waiyaki, Mr Jonas Kuko and Mr Wilfred Nchoshoi.