Uganda probes attack on its ATMIS base in Bulo Marer, Somalia

The Ugandan military says it is investigating an attack on an African union military base manned by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) in Bulo Marer town in Somalia on Friday morning.

UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulayigye told The Nation Africa that the attack was carried out by “foreign insurgents” without giving further details.

He said they were “cross-checking the information” with the African union transition mission in Somalia (ATMIS) headquarters before issuing a statement.

Reports indicate the attackers, suspected to be Al Shabaab militants, attempted to storm the base located some 110 kilometres south of Mogadishu before a series of explosions rented the air.

 

