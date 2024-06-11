US Concerned Over Potential Houthi-Al-Shabaab Alliance

Intelligence Raises Alarms of Arms Transfers, Regional Destabilization

NAIROBI — U.S. intelligence has intercepted discussions among Houthi rebels in Yemen about providing weapons to the Somali militant group al-Shabaab, three American officials told CNN on Tuesday. This development, threatens to exacerbate the already volatile situation in the region, according to these officials.

Currently, U.S. authorities are seeking concrete evidence of weapon transfers from the Houthis to Somalia and are investigating potential involvement by Iran, which is known to supply military and financial support to the Houthis.

In recent weeks, the United States has been issuing warnings to regional countries about this potential alliance, a senior administration official disclosed. Several African nations have proactively raised the issue with the U.S., seeking further information and expressing their concerns.

“This is a pretty active area of conversation that we’re having with countries on both sides of the Red Sea,” the official stated. “And it’s being viewed with a considerable seriousness.”

Unusual Alliance Raises Strategic Concerns

The potential alliance between the Houthis, who are Zaydi Shiites, and al-Shabaab, which traditionally opposes Shiism, is unusual given their sectarian differences and lack of prior cooperation. However, both groups share a significant common enemy in the United States and are geographically separated only by the Gulf of Aden.

Intelligence reports suggest that this alliance could further destabilize both Somalia and the broader region, including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis have already been conducting regular attacks on commercial shipping and U.S. military assets in these waters since the onset of the Gaza conflict.

Financial and Tactical Implications

A weapons deal could provide the Houthis with a crucial financial lifeline, especially as their primary supporter, Iran, appears to be reassessing its support for their aggressive tactics. “Being able to sell some weapons would bring them much-needed income,” the senior official explained.

For al-Shabaab, acquiring advanced weaponry from the Houthis, possibly including drones, would significantly enhance their operational capabilities. This could enable the group to launch more sophisticated attacks against U.S. targets and other adversaries.

U.S. officials also say they are closely monitoring the interactions between these groups, considering the severe implications for regional and international security.

