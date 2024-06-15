Kenyan Magistrate Dies After Courtroom Shooting

NAIROBI — A Kenyan magistrate who was shot by a senior police officer earlier this week has died, according to the country’s chief justice.

Justice Martha K. Koome announced on Saturday that Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti succumbed to her injuries sustained in the attack. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform the nation that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court,” Justice Koome wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ms. Kivuti was shot on Thursday at a court in Nairobi by a policeman identified as Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, who was reportedly upset after she revoked his wife’s bail for absconding. Kipruto was subsequently shot dead by other officers responding to the incident. Three officers were injured during the altercation but are reported to be in stable condition.

According to The Star newspaper, Ms. Kivuti died on Friday night at Nairobi Hospital, where she had been treated for gunshot wounds to her chest and leg.

In her statement, Justice Koome expressed the judiciary’s profound sorrow and called for “sensitivity and compassion” as the nation mourns. “The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief,” she said.

The Makadara Law Courts will remain closed until Monday.

The national police service stated that Kipruto, who was in charge of a police station in Londiani, western Kenya, was present in the court for “unknown reasons” during his wife’s hearing. She faced charges of obtaining money “under false pretenses.”

Investigations into the circumstances of the shooting are ongoing. Justice Koome indicated that Kipruto had a clear intent to kill Ms. Kivuti.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Kenya, a country where the police have been frequently accused of extrajudicial killings. However, such a violent event inside a courtroom is unprecedented.

