Ethiopia Criticizes Somalia Over Port Deal Diplomatic Standoff

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivered a sharp rebuke to the

Somali government on Wednesday, accusing Mogadishu of avoiding dialogue to resolve a

diplomatic dispute that has strained relations between the two nations in recent months.

In an address to Parliament on July 4th, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized the ease

with which the tensions could be resolved if Somali leaders were willing to engage in direct

talks.

The dispute originated from an agreement signed earlier this year between Ethiopia

and Somaliland, which Mogadishu has vehemently opposed, citing concerns over

sovereignty.

“It would take an hour-long flight to sit and discuss. If only Somali leaders were willing to sit

for talks instead of going from country to country accusing Ethiopia,” stated Prime Minister

Abiy Ahmed during his parliamentary address.

Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, views the access to ports in Somaliland as critical for its

economic and demographic growth. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed defended the agreement

with Somaliland, stating it was reached after unsuccessful attempts to engage Somalia in

discussions.

“We respect Somalia’s sovereignty. However, any deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia is

not Somalia’s business,” affirmed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, highlighting Ethiopia’s

commitment to regional cooperation and economic progress.

The Ethiopian government has faced strong opposition from Mogadishu, which has labeled

the agreement as “null and void” and sought international mediation through organizations

like the AU, UN, and the Arab League. Despite these efforts, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

criticized Somalia for not prioritizing direct negotiations over international diplomacy.

Earlier this week, Turkey hosted preliminary talks between Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye

Atskeselassie and his Somali counterpart Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, signaling a potential

breakthrough in the standoff.

The escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia underscore broader regional

dynamics and the strategic significance of maritime access in the Horn of Africa.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community remains watchful of

developments that could impact stability in the region.

Mr. Ahmed concluded his address by reiterating Ethiopia’s respect for Somalia’s

sovereignty and expressed hope for a swift resolution through dialogue, emphasizing the

mutual benefits of cooperation for both nations.