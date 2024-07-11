Kenya’s President Ruto Fires Cabinet Amid Protests

NAIROBI — In a dramatic move aimed at quelling nationwide unrest, President William Ruto of Kenya dismissed his entire cabinet on Thursday, sparing only his foreign minister. This decision comes amid mounting pressure following violent protests against proposed tax hikes, marking the most significant crisis of his two-year tenure.

The protests, largely driven by young Kenyans, initially began peacefully but escalated into violence. Clashes with police resulted in at least 39 deaths last month, with some demonstrators briefly storming parliament. The unrest forced President Ruto to retract the new tax proposals.

In a televised address to the nation, President Ruto announced his plans for broad consultations across various sectors and political groups. “I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans, both in public and private, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government,” he said. Additional measures, he added, would be disclosed in due course.

The president also dismissed the attorney general but noted that the office of the deputy president would remain unaffected by these changes.

John Githongo, a veteran anti-corruption activist, expressed cautious optimism regarding the cabinet overhaul. “Let us see what happens now if the new ministers deal with big issues around corruption and just the arrogance and excess of his administration and the fact that a lot of Kenyans died during the demonstrations,” Githongo said. “Hopefully this should temporarily calm things.”

President Ruto faces a delicate balancing act between the demands of international lenders, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to reduce deficits and the grievances of a population grappling with rising living costs. Last week, he proposed a mix of spending cuts and additional borrowing to address the near $2.7 billion budget deficit following the withdrawal of the tax hikes.

Analysts suggest that the rollback on taxes could jeopardize Kenya’s ability to meet IMF targets, although the government does not face imminent debt obligations. The budget deficit is expected to reach 4.6% of the gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1.

Community activist Ojango Omondi, from the Social Justice Centres Working Group in Nairobi, described the mass dismissals as a “move towards justice.” However, he emphasized that the public would closely scrutinize Ruto’s subsequent cabinet appointments. “It’s one thing to dismiss, the second is to ensure that the people that will be chosen in the cabinet are accountable to the constitution and the rule of law,” Omondi said.

As President Ruto navigates this turbulent period, the nation awaits his next steps in addressing the demands of protesters and ensuring stability.