KIGALI — President Paul Kagame appears set to extend his 24-year tenure with a resounding victory in Monday’s election, according to partial results released by the electoral commission.

With 79% of the ballots counted, Kagame has secured 99.15% of the vote, signaling another term for the 66-year-old leader who has faced minimal opposition.

In an address at the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) party headquarters, Kagame expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating,

“These are not just figures, even if it was 100%, these are not just numbers. [They] show the trust, and that is what is most important.”

The partial results show his opponents, environmentalist Frank Habineza and former journalist Philippe Mpayimana, garnering only 0.53% and 0.32% of the vote, respectively.

The full provisional results are expected by July 20, with final tallies due by July 27.

The outcome, however, comes as little surprise, reflecting the 2017 election results in which Kagame won with 98.8% of the vote. Several potential challengers, including vocal critic Diane Rwigara, were disqualified from running.

According to the electoral commission, 98% of Rwanda’s 9.5 million eligible voters participated in the election, casting ballots for both the presidency and 53 legislative seats. Elections for 27 additional seats, designated for women, youth, and people with disabilities, are scheduled for Tuesday.

Kagame has been the de-facto leader of Rwanda since the end of the 1994 genocide and officially assumed the presidency in 2000. His administration has been credited with driving economic growth and reducing ethnic tensions, though rights groups accuse him of suppressing political freedoms.

As Rwanda looks ahead to another five years under Kagame’s leadership, the international community remains watchful of the balance between stability and democratic expression in this East African nation.