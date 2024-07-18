Kenyan Police Patrolling Port-au-Prince as Haiti Enforces New Emergency Measures

NAIROBI — In a bold move to curb the rampant gang violence, Kenyan police patrolled Port-au-Prince in armored vehicles on Wednesday, a local official was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

Prime Minister Garry Conille simultaneously announced sweeping emergency measures aimed at reclaiming control from gangs that have dominated the capital.

The Kenyan forces, in collaboration with Haitian police, were seen navigating areas around the National Palace and other key parts of the city. The official, who requested anonymity, declined to specify the operation’s objectives.

Prime Minister Conille addressed the nation briefly, declaring a state of security emergency in 14 communes under gang control. “This will provide the government with the necessary tools and instruments to act decisively, confront the bandits, and restore state authority,” Conille asserted.

A government source, speaking to AFP prior to Conille’s address, indicated that the affected communes are situated in Haiti’s west and center regions. Conille authorized “the national police, the Haitian army, and the Kenyan force to initiate operations in the affected areas according to our established plans.”

“The ultimate goal is to reclaim all areas controlled by the gangs, house by house, neighborhood by neighborhood, and city by city,” he added.

Kenya’s involvement marks a significant step in the international community’s response to Haiti’s deteriorating security situation.

The UN-endorsed mission, initially set for one year, comprises 2,500 personnel from various countries, including Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, the Bahamas, and Barbados.

Kenya has deployed around 400 personnel to date, with 200 arriving on June 25 and another 200 on Tuesday. An additional 600 personnel are expected in the upcoming weeks.

While the United States has opted not to send forces, it is providing financial and logistical support for the mission.

Haiti has grappled with gang violence for years, but the situation escalated sharply at the end of February. Armed groups launched coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince, aiming to overthrow then-Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The ensuing violence has severely impacted food security and access to humanitarian aid, with gangs accused of committing heinous crimes, including murder, rape, looting, and kidnappings.

As the Kenyan forces and Haitian authorities work together to restore order, the hope remains that these combined efforts will bring much-needed stability to the beleaguered nation.