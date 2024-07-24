U.S. Invites Sudanese Army and RSF to Ceasefire Talks in Switzerland

NAIROBI –In a bid to quell the escalating violence in Sudan, the United States has extended an invitation to the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks.

The talks are scheduled to commence on August 14 in Switzerland.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities. “The scale of death, suffering, and destruction in Sudan is devastating. This senseless conflict must end. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces must attend the talks and engage constructively,” Mr. Blinken asserted.

The talks, he noted, will also involve regional stakeholders and international organizations.

Their primary goal is to achieve a comprehensive cessation of violence across Sudan, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and establish a robust monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the implementation of any agreements reached.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, highlighted the broader objectives of the Switzerland talks.

“The Switzerland talks aim to bring both sides back to the negotiation table, build on the progress made during the Jeddah talks, and transition the discussions to the next phase,” Mr. Miller explained.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been mired in a brutal conflict between the army and the RSF. The violence has claimed the lives of tens of thousands and displaced millions, both within Sudan and across its borders.

The ongoing conflict has also wreaked havoc on the country’s healthcare system and infrastructure, pushing Sudan to the brink of famine.

Despite several rounds of negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire remains elusive.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with millions of civilians caught in the crossfire and deprived of essential services.