Rwanda’s President Kagame Dismisses Public Service Minister Over Accountability Issues

KIGALI — Rwandan President Paul Kagame dismissed Public Service and Labor Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya on Thursday, citing “matters of accountability under investigation.”

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Kagame, who emphasized that Mujawamariya’s removal was due to ongoing investigations into her conduct.

Mujawamariya, who had been appointed to the role just over a month ago, previously served as Minister of Environment until June 12.

Her extensive career also includes a stint as Minister of Gender and Family Promotion from 2011 to 2013, and a position as Rwanda’s ambassador to Russia.

The unexpected dismissal has raised questions about the nature of the investigation and its implications for Rwanda’s political landscape.

