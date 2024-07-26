New Investigation Reveals Arms from Multiple Countries Fuel Sudan Conflict

NAIROBI — In a significant new briefing, Amnesty International has disclosed that the

conflict in Sudan is being exacerbated by a continuous influx of weapons into the country,

despite an arms embargo on Darfur.

The report, “New Weapons Fuelling the Sudan Conflict,” details the widespread transfer of

foreign-manufactured arms into Sudan, highlighting blatant violations of the existing

embargo.

Amnesty International’s investigation uncovered that weapons and ammunition from

China, Russia, Serbia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Yemen are being

imported into Sudan in large quantities.

Many of these arms are subsequently redirected to Darfur, where the conflict continues to

devastate civilian populations.

Since April 2023, the renewed hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and

the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have resulted in over 16,650 deaths. Amnesty

International’s findings reveal that civilian casualties have occurred both in indiscriminate

strikes and direct attacks on civilians.

Some actions by the warring parties are classified as war crimes under international

humanitarian law. The conflict has also displaced more than 11 million people internally,

with millions facing an imminent threat of famine.

“The constant flow of arms into Sudan is continuing to cause civilian death and suffering

on an immense scale,” stated Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Senior Director

for Regional Human Rights Impact.

“Our research shows that weapons entering the country have been placed into the hands

of combatants who are accused of international humanitarian and human rights law

violations. We have methodically tracked a range of lethal weapons – including handguns,

shotguns, and rifles – that are being used in Sudan by warring forces.”

The briefing calls for the existing arms embargo, currently limited to Darfur, to be expanded

to cover the entire country.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that cannot be ignored. As the threat of famine looms large,

the world cannot continue to fail civilians in Sudan,” Muchena urged.

Amnesty International’s research incorporated analysis of more than 1,900 shipment

records from two trade data providers, open source and digital evidence including

approximately 2,000 photos and videos, and interviews with 17 regional arms and Sudan

experts conducted between February and March 2024.

The investigation highlighted the use of advanced weaponry on the battlefield, including

drone jammers, mortars, and anti-materiel rifles from China, and armoured personnel

carriers from the UAE by the RSF.

Additionally, trade data indicated that Turkish companies have exported hundreds of

thousands of blank guns and millions of blank cartridges to Sudan, potentially converted

into lethal weapons, warranting closer scrutiny of this unregulated trade.

The comprehensive documentation by Amnesty International underscores the urgent need

for international action to address the flow of arms into Sudan and mitigate the

humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.