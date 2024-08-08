African Union Approves New Mission to Stabilize Somalia

ADDIS ABABA – The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has approved the launch of

a new mission in Somalia, aimed at supporting and stabilizing the country as it transitions

away from its current security framework.

The mission, known as the African Union Mission to Support and Stabilize Somalia

(AMISSS), will take over from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS),

which has been gradually withdrawing its forces from the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the Council stressed the importance of a comprehensive

review of the third phase of the ATMIS drawdown to prevent any security lapses during the

handover to the new mission.

The Council praised the deepening cooperation between the African Union, Somalia’s

federal government, and international partners, saying it would be critical for the success

of the new mission.

It also commended the efforts of the United Nations and other partners in working towards

peace in Somalia.

The Council called for increased support for the Somali government, particularly in

resource mobilization for stability and state-building initiatives.

It highlighted the need for a smooth transfer of security responsibilities to Somali forces as

the new mission gets underway.

