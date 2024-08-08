Kenya Protests Continue as President Ruto Swears in New Cabinet

NAIROBI – Protesters took to the streets of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, for the eighth consecutive week on Thursday, as President William Ruto inaugurated a new cabinet amid ongoing public discontent.

Police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the city center, where many businesses were closed in anticipation of unrest.

Protesters dubbed the day’s action the “Nane Nane March,” referring to the date in Swahili, and shared calls for mass participation on social media.

“We shall march for our rights and tomorrow, we shall liberate this country,” Kasmuel McOure, a prominent protest leader, told reporters on Wednesday.

The demonstrations began nearly two months ago, initially triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn Finance Bill.

They have since grown into a broader movement against corruption, rising living costs, and police brutality, largely driven by young Kenyans active on social media.

At least 61 people have been killed in the protests nationwide, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, which accused police of using excessive force, including live ammunition, against mainly peaceful demonstrators.

Another protest leader, Shad Khali, described Thursday’s action as the “third liberation” of Kenya, and said it marked the peak of “one and a half months of Kenyans demanding accountability and governance by the rule of law.”

Khali and other protesters have rejected the characterization of their movement as “anti-government,” saying they are simply demanding their constitutional rights.

Police warned that criminals might infiltrate Thursday’s protests to incite violence and pledged to deploy adequate security forces. Acting Police Chief Gilbert Masengeli urged the public to avoid crowded areas that could turn violent.

President Ruto dismissed his cabinet last month following mounting public pressure. However, the reappointment of nearly half the ministers has sparked fresh outrage.

Parliament approved 19 of Ruto’s 20 cabinet nominees, including several opposition politicians.

“I am convinced that this is the time to form a strong team of rivals,” Ruto said during the swearing-in ceremony at State House Nairobi.

“With this broad-based government that unites former political opponents, we can unlock Kenya’s potential, which has long been hindered by factionalism and division.”