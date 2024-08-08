Somalia Approves Historic Bill to Revert to Universal Suffrage

MOGADISHU — Somalia’s cabinet took a significant step towards restoring universal suffrage on Thursday, approving a bill that, if ratified by parliament, will end decades of indirect voting.

The move, hailed as historic by government officials, would allow citizens to directly elect their leaders for the first time in over half a century.

For years, the country’s fragile democracy has operated under a complex and indirect system. Lawmakers selected the president, while clan elders and heads chose representatives for both the federal and regional governments.

This method, initially a response to the persistent insecurity and fragile state structures, has been criticized for disenfranchising ordinary citizens.

The shift to a “one person, one vote” system was initially slated for 2020, but delays driven by political infighting and ongoing violence pushed the timeline back.

The new bill, if passed, would finally realize this long-awaited goal.

“The election rules will lead the country to one person one vote nationally,” said government spokesperson Farhan Jimale in a statement following the cabinet’s decision.

“This will give the citizens the power to vote and elect for the first time after 55 years. It is a historic day,” he added.

The push for direct elections has been a central theme of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration. Elected in May 2022 for a five-year term, President Mohamud has expressed a strong commitment to overhauling the electoral system, despite the considerable challenges that lie ahead.

The proposed shift faces numerous obstacles, not least of which is Somalia’s precarious security situation. Al Shabaab, the Islamist militant group, still controls significant portions of the country, posing a major threat to the roll-out of nationwide elections.

Additionally, the country’s infrastructure remains underdeveloped, raising concerns about the feasibility of implementing direct voting in rural and conflict-prone areas.

Despite these challenges, the government appears determined to proceed, framing the transition as a critical step towards stabilizing the nation and empowering its citizens.

As the bill moves to parliament for consideration, it marks a pivotal moment in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to rebuild and democratize after decades of conflict and instability.