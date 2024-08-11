Ethiopia Pushes for Sea Access as Crucial Talks with Somalia Approach

ADDIS ABABA — Ahead of critical negotiations in Ankara, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

Ahmed emphasized the importance of securing sea access for his landlocked nation,

advocating for a “mutually agreeable approach” with Somalia.

In a statement released after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,

who has been mediating the ongoing dispute, Ahmed expressed gratitude for Turkey’s

diplomatic efforts.

“PM Abiy expressed appreciation for President Erdogan’s support in facilitating a resolution

to the misunderstanding between Ethiopia and Somalia,” read a post from the prime

minister’s office on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He emphasized the importance of providing Ethiopia, a nation of 120 million people, with

access to the sea in a mutually agreeable approach.”

President Erdogan’s office also confirmed the call, noting that the conversation touched on

the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia as well as broader bilateral, regional, and

international issues.

The Turkish leader underscored the need for Ethiopia to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and

territorial integrity, stating,

“Türkiye continues its efforts aimed at ending the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Steps to be taken by Ethiopia that would eliminate Somalia’s concerns regarding its unity,

sovereignty, and territorial integrity will facilitate the process.”

The conflict between the two nations escalated on January 1 when Somaliland’s president,

Muse Bihi Abdi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ahmed.

The agreement, which Somaliland hailed as “historic,” involved leasing 20 kilometers of

Somaliland’s coastline to Ethiopia for 50 years in exchange for diplomatic recognition.

This move sparked outrage in Mogadishu, with Somali officials accusing Ethiopia of

infringing on its sovereignty.

Ethiopia and Somaliland, however, have maintained that the deal is mutually beneficial.

Despite the tensions, both sides remain committed to finding a diplomatic solution.

Following a visit to Addis Ababa by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, it was announced

that the second round of talks, originally set for September 2, would be brought forward to

August 12.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who is leading his nation’s delegation,

departed for Ankara on Saturday.

The first round of negotiations, held on July 1 in Ankara, ended without any significant

progress, as the delegations from Ethiopia and Somalia did not meet face-to-face.