Kenya Aviation Workers Union Calls Strike Over Proposed Deal with India’s Adani Airport Holdings

NAIROBI — The Kenya Aviation Workers Union announced on Monday its plan to launch a strike early next week in protest against a proposed partnership with India’s Adani Airport Holdings to develop Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The union warns that the deal could lead to widespread job losses and an influx of non-Kenyan workers, describing the proposal as an “unlawful intended sale” of the country’s primary aviation hub.

The strike, if it proceeds, is expected to cause significant disruptions to operations at JKIA, a major regional hub, and for Kenya Airways, the nation’s flagship carrier.

The union issued a seven-day strike notice, demanding the government abandon the deal entirely.

“We shall reconsider our intention to engage in industrial action only if the Adani Airport Holdings Limited’s deal is abandoned in its entirety,” Moss Ndiema, the union’s secretary-general, said in a statement.

The Kenyan government has maintained that JKIA is not for sale and that the proposed arrangement with Adani Airport Holdings is merely a public-private partnership aimed at upgrading the aging infrastructure. The government also stated that no final agreement has been reached.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed receipt of the strike notice on Monday, expressing hope that a resolution could be reached through negotiation. “We are hopeful that a resolution can be reached through negotiation,” said Elijah Miano, a spokesperson for the authority.

According to KAA, Adani’s involvement would include the addition of a second runway and upgrades to the passenger terminal, crucial improvements given JKIA’s current overcapacity and infrastructure challenges.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways, did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the potential impact of the strike on the airline’s operations.

The proposed deal has also drawn criticism from a youth-led protest movement that gained momentum in June, initially rallying against tax hikes but now also condemning what it sees as a lack of transparency surrounding the Adani agreement.

Last month, police blocked protesters who attempted to march on JKIA, aiming to shut down the airport in opposition to the deal.

The government, in a statement last month, emphasized the urgent need for improvements at JKIA, highlighting issues like leaking roofs that have caused what it described as “international embarrassment.”

With the airport currently handling more than its intended capacity of 7.5 million passengers per year, the government estimated that necessary upgrades could cost up to $2 billion, funds it says are unavailable due to the country’s tight fiscal situation.

The statement noted that Adani’s offer is still under review, and if a deal is reached, it will include safeguards to ensure the protection of Kenya’s national interests.

As tensions rise, the potential strike threatens to escalate the ongoing debate over the future of one of East Africa’s most important transportation hubs.