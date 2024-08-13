Former LRA Commander Convicted in Uganda for Crimes Against Humanity

KAMPALA — In a significant moment for justice in Uganda, a former commander of the

Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel group was convicted on Tuesday of dozens of crimes

against humanity, marking a key victory for victims of the group’s decades-long insurgency.

The verdict, delivered by a panel of the High Court in Gulu, a northern city once terrorized

by the LRA, comes after years of delays and represents the first atrocity case tried under

Uganda’s special division focused on international crimes.

Thomas Kwoyelo, who held the rank of colonel within the LRA, was convicted on 44 out of

78 counts, including charges of murder, pillaging, enslavement, imprisonment, rape, and

cruelty, for crimes committed between 1992 and 2005.

The court did not immediately announce when sentencing would occur.

Kwoyelo’s trial, which began in 2019, has been closely watched by human rights

organizations and victims of the LRA’s brutal campaign.

Human Rights Watch described the trial as “a rare opportunity for justice for victims of the

two-decade war between Ugandan troops and the LRA.”

Prosecutors detailed how Kwoyelo orchestrated violent attacks on civilians, many of whom

were already displaced by the conflict.

His conviction is a reminder of the terror wrought bythe LRA, a group notorious for its abduction of children, who were forced to serve assoldiers or sex slaves.

Joseph Kony, the elusive leader of the LRA, remains at large and is believed to be hiding in

central Africa’s ungoverned territories.

The United States has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Kony, like Kwoyelo, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and

crimes against humanity.

Another high-profile LRA figure, Dominic Ongwen, was sentenced by the ICC to 25 years in

prison in 2021. Unlike Ongwen, who was abducted as a child by the LRA, Kwoyelo’s plea for

amnesty was denied, despite the Ugandan government granting it to thousands of other

rebel combatants.

The reasons behind the denial were never fully explained, raising concerns among rights

activists about potential violations of his right to justice due to the prolonged delay in his

trial.

Kwoyelo maintained his innocence throughout the trial, arguing that he was forcibly

conscripted into the LRA as a child and that only Kony could be held accountable for the

group’s atrocities.

He testified that disobeying Kony’s orders meant certain death, a defense similar to that

used by Ongwen at the ICC.

The LRA’s origins lie in northern Uganda, where it launched an anti-government rebellion

that escalated into one of Africa’s most brutal insurgencies.

The group, claiming to fight for the establishment of a government based on the Ten

Commandments, committed widespread atrocities, particularly against the Acholi people,

Kony’s own ethnic group.

The LRA was driven out of Uganda in 2005 under intense military pressure, scattering its

fighters across central Africa.

Today, the group’s influence has waned significantly, and reports of LRA attacks are

increasingly rare. However, the legacy of its violence continues to haunt northern Uganda,

where the scars of war are still deeply felt.

Some observers have noted that while Kwoyelo’s conviction is a step toward justice,

Ugandan military officials implicated in abuses during the LRA insurgency have largely

escaped accountability.