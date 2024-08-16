Statues in Eldoret Removed After Public Backlash Over ‘Embarrassing’ Depictions of Athletes

NAIROBI — In the early hours of Thursday morning, authorities in Eldoret quietly removed three statues of renowned athletes after they were met with widespread ridicule and criticism from the public.

The statues, unveiled as part of a series of artistic installations ahead of the town’s official designation as a city, were meant to honor the area’s rich legacy in athletics. Instead, they became the subject of national scorn.

Eldoret, often dubbed the “home of champions” due to its position at the heart of Kenya’s Rift Valley—where many of the country’s most celebrated athletes hail from—has long been synonymous with sporting excellence.

The statues were intended to embody this heritage, standing prominently at key roundabouts throughout the town.

However, their appearance quickly sparked outrage among residents and Kenyans online, who argued that the sculptures bore little resemblance to the athletes they purported to represent.

Photos of the statues circulated widely on social media, prompting an avalanche of criticism. One statue, believed to represent Faith Kipyegon, the world record holder in the 1,500 meters, was particularly targeted.

“This statue is a disgrace to Faith Kipyegon’s name,” one commenter posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Another photo of a statue allegedly depicting marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge was similarly derided as a “joke,” with one user quipping, “Whoever did this will not see heaven.”

The backlash was swift and unrelenting, leading local officials to act. By Thursday morning, the statues had been discreetly removed, leaving behind only empty pedestals as evidence of the short-lived installations.

The removal occurred just hours before President William Ruto was scheduled to officially grant Eldoret its new status as a city, a ceremony intended to celebrate the town’s achievements and aspirations.

The controversial statues were part of a broader effort to commemorate both the sporting and agricultural history of the region, with other installations including a maize cob and a milk fountain.

However, these attempts at civic pride appear to have backfired, as the statues have now become emblematic of what many see as a botched artistic endeavor.

As Eldoret steps into its new role as a city, the incident has raised questions about the process and oversight involved in such public works.

For now, the empty pedestals serve as a reminder of a project that fell far short of its intended mark.