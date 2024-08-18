Uhuru hasn’t instructed us to join Kenya Kwanza – Kioni

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now says Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has not instructed his followers to join Kenya Kwanza.

The former Ndarangwa MP said Sunday that the ex-president’s position remains that Kenyans should not be abandoned in their desperate times.

“Uhuru has not instructed any of us to join Kenya Kwanza, or join a government that is skyrocketing the cost of living,” he said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has claimed Uhuru called him at the height of Gen Z protests and asked him to talk to President William Ruto.

Kioni termed as doublespeak, opposition leaders who are now supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration despite criticising it in the past.

Kioni said Uhuru’s position is that opposition leaders and those in the Jubilee party must strive to work for the interests of Kenyans at all costs.

He claimed that Azimio is determined to form the government in 2027 and has no business in folding up or joining Kenya Kwanza.

“When you talk of Uhuru, his mind is very clear, he is the one who told Kenyans not to go to UDA, he cannot now tell people to go to Kenya Kwanza,” Kioni said.

The former MP insisted that Uhuru’s position ahead of the 2022 general election has not changed despite Kenya Kwanza forming the government.

Kioni said the Uhuru’s concern is that “Kenya Kwanza is a sinking ship” that is on the verge of going home before the end of its five-year tenure.

“His(Uhuru’s) concern is that we can’t join a sinking ship. We do not doubt in our mind that Kenyans are not going to do anything in this disaster and will wait for the opportunity to kick them out when the constitution presents that or otherwise,” Kioni said.

The ex-MP said Azimio will remain united before and ahead of the 2027 polls, saying they are willing to work with others after winning the next elections.

“We are going to form the government and in 2029, there are those who will come to join us and we will receive them that time,” he said.

