Alleastafrica
All East Africa - Latest NewsHEADLINESKENYA

Suspected serial killer escapes from police custody in Kenya’s Nairobi

0

A manhunt is under way in Kenya after the escape from a Nairobi police cell of a man police claim had confessed to murdering 42 women after dismembered bodies were found in a quarry.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, described by police as a “vampire, a psychopath” after his arrest on July 15, broke out on Tuesday morning along with 12 undocumented Eritrean migrants, Kenya police spokeswoman Resila Onyango said.

Their escape was discovered when officers made a routine visit to the police station cells at about 5am (02:00 GMT) to serve the prisoners breakfast, the police said in a separate statement.

“On opening the cell door, they found that 13 prisoners had escaped by cutting the wire mesh in the basking bay,” it said, referring to an area in the station where detainees could get access to fresh air.

The police station is located in the upmarket Nairobi district of Gigiri, home to the regional headquarters of the United Nations and numerous embassies.

Gilbert Masengeli, the acting police inspector general, said disciplinary measures were taken against eight officers who were on duty after preliminary investigations “indicate that the escape was aided by insiders”.

Khalusha had appeared in a court in the Kenyan capital on Friday, when the magistrate ordered him to be held for 30 more days to enable police to complete their investigations.

By Aljazeera

Related posts

Ethiopia reopens embassy in Eritrea as relations warm

Newsroom

Three relatives held for marrying off underage girl

NewsDesk

Call for calm as Uganda coronavirus cases rise to nine

Newsroom

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More