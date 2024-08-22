Local fighters impose transport restrictions in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

Started a week ago in the region’s Gojam areas, the blockade spread to other parts of the region, halting road transport between major towns and cities, APA reported on Wednesday.

The action came in response to the latest round of massive government mobilization and deployment of over 30,000 new forces to different parts to the Amhara region with the aim to decisively defeat Fano forces.

There have been intense fighting in many parts of the region. In Gojjam, Fano forces claim that they have cleared most of the areas from government forces and were eying to control the regional capital Bahir Dar.

Businesses were closed and mobility of vehicles in the city was restricted. There was no official call for the strike and the move is seen as a clear support for the Fano forces.

The federal government is losing control of some districts and towns to militia fighters in the region over the past months.

The other parts of the region namely Gondar, Wello and Shoa have seen renewed intense fighting between government forces and Fano. The Fano forces have imposed travel restrictions in these areas too.

The Defense Force has been claiming victory against Fano forces. It planned to clear the Fano forces by the end of September. APA learned that Fano forces are controlling more areas and making additional military gains.

By APA