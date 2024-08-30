Alleastafrica
US imposes visa restrictions South Sudan individuals, State Dept says

Washington: The United States is imposing visa restrictions on members of the government and others who have obstructed humanitarian aid to the country by taxing shipments, the State Department said on Friday.

South Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people died as a result of civil war from 2013-2018, is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises as a result of persistent conflict, natural disasters and poverty. UN missions there have s…

“Despite assurances, the government has yet to effectively reduce the unacceptably high costs, bureaucratic obstacles, and risks of providing humanitarian assistance to South Sudanese people in need,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. …

By Reuters

