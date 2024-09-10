Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei alleged killer Dickson Ndiema dies

Dickson Ndiema, the man accused of setting Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei on fire, leading to her death, is dead.

Sources at an Eldoret hospital on Tuesday told the Nation that Ndiema, who was admitted to the facility with burn wounds, breathed his last on Monday night.

Ndiema was accused of attacking Cheptegei at her home in Trans Nzoia, western Kenya, over an unresolved land dispute.

He allegedly ambushed the marathoner as she returned home, before dousing her with petrol and setting her alight.

Efforts by the athlete to save her life were unsuccessful as her attacker continued to douse her with more petrol.

By Reuters