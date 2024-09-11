Strike at Kenya’s main airport causing flight delays, cancellations, Kenya Airways says

NAIROBI, A strike by workers at Kenya’s main international airport in Nairobi has caused flight delays and cancellations for both departing and arriving passengers, Kenya Airways said on Wednesday.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which represents airport workers, said the proposed agreement announced in July would lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

Kenya’s government has said the airport is operating above capacity and needs modernising but that it is not for sale.

It says that no decision has been made on whether to proceed with what it calls a proposed public-private partnership to upgrade the site.