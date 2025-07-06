DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Tanzania will require all foreign travelers entering the country to purchase a government-approved travel insurance policy starting in January 2026, the government announced last week, raising concerns among tourism operators and international travel advocates about rising costs for visitors.

The new measure, which excludes citizens of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), mandates that foreign tourists pay USD 44 for coverage of medical emergencies, rescue services, baggage loss, and repatriation costs.

Authorities said the policy was designed to safeguard travelers and reduce the financial burden on the national health system when foreigners face emergencies.

“This is a safety net for our visitors, ensuring they have access to essential services while they enjoy Tanzania’s attractions,” said Dr. Elifuraha Bundala, director of the National Insurance Corporation, in a televised statement on Thursday.

But industry leaders warn that the move risks dampening the country’s post-pandemic tourism recovery, which remains fragile.

A key concern is the possible double charge for visitors heading to Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago that already imposes a separate mandatory travel insurance fee, estimated at around USD 25. Tourists who arrive through Dar es Salaam and later fly to Zanzibar could be required to pay for two separate policies, unless harmonization efforts succeed.

“The travel sector has voiced its objections, especially around the duplicative costs and the competitiveness of Tanzania compared to regional peers like Kenya or South Africa,” said Julius Nyerere, spokesperson for the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators, speaking to The Citizen.

The government has pledged to consult widely before the rollout. According to AllAfrica, policy fine-tuning will continue in the coming months, with final implementation guidelines expected in November.

Tanzania welcomed nearly 1.8 million tourists in 2024, generating crucial foreign exchange and employment.

The new requirement, officials argue, will also help standardize traveler protection in a region prone to unpredictable health emergencies and adventure tourism risks.

But for now, the international travel industry remains watchful, concerned that mandatory costs will deter budget-conscious travelers from experiencing Tanzania’s national parks, pristine beaches, and Mount Kilimanjaro.

© All East Africa All Rights Reserved